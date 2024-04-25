Hyderabad: 12 organs of brain dead victims donated to needy patients

Following a series of grief counselling sessions conducted by Jeevandan coordinators, the family members of the two deceased consented to donate organs

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 April 2024, 07:08 PM

Hyderabad: A total of 12 donor organs from two brain dead individuals, a 43-year-old farmer Yara Yadagiri from Yacharam and 53-year-old housewife Sunkara Sulochana from Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, were donated by their relatives to needy patients under State-run Jeevandan organ donation scheme.

In the wee hours of April 19, Yara Yadagiri, while riding his two-wheeler suddenly collided with a dog and met with an accident. Family members immediate shifted him to Kammineni Hospitals, LB Nagar where he received ICU care for six-days. With no improvement in his health, the doctors on Wednesday, April 24 declared him has brain dead.

Also Read Hyderabad: 9 organs from brain dead patients donated by relatives

Following a series of grief counselling sessions conducted by Jeevandan coordinators, the family members of the deceased farmer including wife consented to donate organs. A total of 6 organs including 2 kidneys, liver, heart and 2 corneas were donated for needy patients.

On April 21, the 53-year-old housewife while travelling on two wheeler with her younger son suddenly slipped off bike, and met with an accident. Family members immediately shifted her to a private hospital in Khammam and later shifted her to Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda where she was given emergency treatment. With no improvement in her health, the hospital doctors declared her as brain dead on Wednesday.

The family members of Sunkara Sulochana consented to donate her organs after a series of grief counselling sessions. In all, the surgeons retrieved 6 organs including 2 kidneys, liver, lung and 2 corneas and allocated them to needy patients based on the Jeevandan organ donation guidelines.