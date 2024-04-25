Here’s a weekend guide for Hyderabad, focusing on a variety of activities

Let your little ones engage in immersive, imaginative play and create lasting memories, with Hamleys Play boasting an array of activities such as the musical wall, ball pool, slides, scarf shooters, sand play, rock climbing, water play, and more.
Hyderabad: From comedic exploration and cinematic delights under the stars to deep dialogue and hands-on workshops, Hyderabad beckons with a plethora of experiences this week.
Let your little ones engage in immersive, imaginative play and create lasting memories, with Hamleys Play boasting an array of activities such as the musical wall, ball pool, slides, scarf shooters, sand play, rock climbing, water play, and more.
HAMLEYS PLAY
WHEN: April 25 – 30
WHERE: Inorbit Mall, Madhapur
REGISTRATIONS: Available at Book My Show
BAGARA PULAO
Experience a unique Telugu stand-up comedy show featuring Venkat Blaze from Telangana and Hoody from Andhra Pradesh, offering hilarious perspectives on culture. Separated by States, united by comedy, it’s a humorous exploration of regional nuances.
WHEN: April 27
WHERE: Cafe Maya, Gachibowli
REGISTRATIONS: Book My Show
SCC PICNIC CINEMA
Enjoy the evergreen ‘Surya s/o Krishnan’ movie under the stars and open skies, surrounded by lush green grass.
WHEN: April 27, 7 pm
WHERE: Ongolf Brewery, Banjara Hills
REGISTRATIONS: Book My Show
HUMAN LIBRARY
Engage in deep dialogue, celebrate diverse human experiences, step into others’ shoes, gain new perspectives, and celebrate the art of storytelling in a safe space for learning and connection.
WHEN: April 27
WHERE: Trailing Ivy cafe, Madhapur
REGISTRATIONS: Available on Book My Show
TERRARIUM WORKSHOP
Reconnect with nature and boost your mood with hands-on soil therapy. Discover the history of terrariums and design your personalised terrarium. Experience the joy of nurturing live plants and share the excitement with fellow participants.
WHEN: April 28, 5 pm
WHERE: The POP Studio, Gandipet
REGISTRATIONS: Available on Paytm Insider