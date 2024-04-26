Hyderabad: Gang rape case solved, two including juvenile held

The suspects confessed that on Saturday night, they approached the victim, when she was standing next to a tea stand in Prashanth Nagar.

Published Date - 26 April 2024

Hyderabad: The Kukatpally police solved the gang rape and murder case of a 45-year-old woman that was reported last Sunday and arrested two persons including a boy juvenile here late on Thursday.

The suspects, identified as Nitish Kumar Dev (24), and the juvenile, were from Bihar and employed at an eatery in Sangareddy. After reviewing CCTV evidence collected from over 1,200 surveillance cameras, the authorities discovered that the suspects had brutally raped and killed the woman, who was a widow from Andhra Pradesh and working as a waste paper collector, before escaping on a bike.

Police said the duo were riding their bikes back from work and wanted to stop for tea when they noticed the victim. They allegedly located a basement near an automobile workshop in the neighbourhood, dragged the woman there against her will, and then gang-raped her.

According to the police, the duo struck the victim’s head to the ground when she was resisting, resulting in grievous injury and death.

A case was booked under sections of gang rape, murder and joint criminal liability under the IPC and investigated.