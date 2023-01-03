AP: Father dies by suicide after handing over children to govt home

Unable to take care of his four children, a daily wage earner in the town died, allegedly by jumping under a train

Railway Kodur (Annamayya district): Unable to take care of his four children, a daily wage earner in the town died, allegedly by jumping under a train after handing over his children to ICDS officials.

The incident occurred here on Monday.

According to reports, Kalamadi Prasadbabu, 35, and Sukanya, 28, were living here for some time. They had four children. The couple were found frequently quarrelling and a couple of weeks ago, in a fit of rage, Sukanya died by suicide.

Upset over the incident, Prasadbabu who was worried that he would not be able to take care of the children properly, handed over them to Integrated Child Development Scheme officials on December 29.

On New Year day on Sunday, he went to take leave of his children saying that he would not be able to visit them anymore. He then took the extreme step near the railway station.