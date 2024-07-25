Woman, son die by suicide at their home in Hyderabad

Depressed over her husband's death, Padma hanged herself to the ceiling fan, her son Vamshi also took the extreme step out of shock

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 July 2024, 11:50 AM

Hyderabad: In a heart wrenching incident, a woman and her son died by suicide at their house at Chaitanyapuri on Wednesday night.

The family, comprising G Shiva (50), wife G Padma (44), and sons G Vamshi (18) and Arun, came to the city from Ongole in Andhra Pradesh a few months ago and were staying at SLR Colony in Kothapet, Chaitanyapuri.

A few weeks ago, G Shiva died of health issues and ever since, Padma was staying with her two sons at the house.

According to the police, Padma hanged herself to the ceiling fan on Wednesday when her sons were away. At night, Vamshi and Arun came home and were shocked to see their mother dead. They took of the noose and laid her on the floor. Vamshi asked Arun inform their relatives immediately.

“When Arun went out, Vamshi also hanged himself from the ceiling fan. Arun returned home and found his brother dead too. He informed the local people about it,” said the Chaitanyanpuri police.

The relatives told the police that after the death of Shiva, Padma was struggling to meet the financial expenses of running the house and educating her children. She might have slipped into depression and ended her life. Her son Vamshi, on seeing his mother, also took the extreme step out of shock.

The police have shifted the bodies to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered.