Nirmal: Constable saves man after distress call on Dial 100

Bhainsa police said Chandu, a constable of Blue Colt wing, saved life of Syed Mujeed from YSR Colony in Nirmal town, who was allegedly about to die by suicide.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 09:29 PM

Bhainsa police said Chandu, a constable of Blue Colt wing, saved life of Syed Mujeed from YSR Colony in Nirmal town, who was allegedly about to die by suicide.

Nirmal: Police saved the life of a man by swiftly responding to a distress call on the Dial 100 service in Bhainsa on Friday.

Bhainsa police said Chandu, a constable of Blue Colt wing, saved life of Syed Mujeed from YSR Colony in Nirmal town, who was allegedly about to die by suicide by plunging into the Gaddennavagu irrigation project. Chandu had rushed to the spot after receiving a call from the man.

Mujeed told police that he was dejected over life following family disputes. He was in Bhainsa to meet his wife. He called the police on Dial 100 service before attempting to end his life.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Dr Janaki Sharmila commended the constable Chandu for saving the life of a man.