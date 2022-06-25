AP: Injury ridden body of civic official found on railway track, suicide suspected

Published Date - 12:49 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Kadapa: Mystery shrouds the death of a high ranking official, whose body was found on a railway track after being hit by a train near Utkuru village near between Kadapa and Rayachoti on Saturday morning. The body of Puttaparthy town Municipal Commissioner K Munikumar was found on the tracks. Police suspect that it could be a case of suicide.

Villagers found the injury ridden body of Munikumar and alerted the police. Officials who rushed to the place found a Government Identity card on the body and identified it as that of Munikumar. Police did not find any suicide letter, but do not rule out the suicide angle. Investigation is in progress.