AP: Jagan to launch housing programme on Friday

He will kick off the two-week long programme ending on January 7, at Komaragiri of Kothapalli mandal in East Godavari district

By | AP Bureau | Published: 8:31 pm

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will launch the mega programme of distribution of 30.75 lakh house-sites worth Rs 23,535 crore covering all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the State on Friday. He will kick off the two-week long programme ending on January 7, at Komaragiri of Kothapalli mandal in East Godavari district. Besides the distribution of house-site pattas, the foundation stone for construction of 15.6 lakh houses in the first phase will also be laid on the day.

The State government has chalked out a plan for construction of 28.3 houses in the next three years at 8,914 houses for each of the 175 Assembly constituencies. In the process, 11.26 lakh houses will come up on 8,838 new layouts. In the second phase, 12.7 lakh houses will be built. With Jagan announcing fresh concessions for TIDCO homes of 365 sft and 430 sft, the government will incur an additional expenditure of Rs 482 crore for the programme.

While the TIDCO flats of 300 sft will be given away for just one rupee, in places where it faced litigation, the government also decided to issue a letter to beneficiaries that it will issue house pattas after the matter is settled. The AP government, in its effort to provide housing for all the eligible people, acquired 68,361 acres of government and private lands worth Rs 23,535 crore, which will be used to construct 17,004 housing colonies.

