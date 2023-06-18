AP: Jagannath Ratha Yatra in Visakhapatnam on June 20

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:26 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Visakhapatnam: The Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj, a premier socio-cultural organization for Odias in the city, will celebrate Jagannath Ratha Yatra on June 20 and the return yatra (Bahuda) on June 28.

Informing this to mediapersons here on Sunday, president of the Samaj, Jitendra Kumar Nayak, said that the chariot (Ratha) carrying the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra would be pulled by the devotees from the the Sri Jagannath Temple situated at Dasapalla Hills in a colourful procession with religious fervor and gaiety accompanied by Sankirtan and cultural road shows to the aunt’s place Sri Gundicha temple at Lawsons Bay colony, passing through Childrens’ arena, Millenium petrol bunk, Andhra University out gate, VUDA Park and Shanti Ashram.

“The deities are convalescing after Deva Snana Poornima and will be giving darshan after 14 days hiatus on Monday in Nava Jauban Besha adorned with Tulasi leaves known as Tulasi Besha. On the day of Rath Yatra on Tuesday, the deities will be taken out from the sanctum sanctorum to the chariot. in a ritual called Pahandi Bije. After the sweeping of the platform of the chariot where the deities are seated called Chhera Panhara, the chariot will be pulled by the devotees. The Yatra epitomizes the wish and love of the Lords to give darshan to the common mass irrespective of caste, creed and religion.Cultural troupe from Berhampur (Odisha) Jodi Sankha and Ranapa and various Sankirtan parties of Odisha will accompany the procession,” he said.

The deities will have the sojourn at Sri Gundicha temple for nine days and will return to the main temple called Bahuda Yatra on June 28 on the same route.

