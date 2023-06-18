Online Seva tickets for Tirumala Temple to be released from June 19

The annual Pavitrotsavam seva tickets will be released on June 22 at 10 am

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 AM, Sun - 18 June 23

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) will release Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets as electronic DIP registrations for the month of September from June 19 at 10 a.m. to June 21 at 10 a.m.

This registration process applies to various sevas, including Suprabatham, Thimala, Archana, and others. The allocation of these seva tickets will be done through an electronic dip for those who have registered. The booking quota for Arjitha Seva tickets for sevas like Kalyanam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva will be available starting at 10 a.m. on June 22. Additionally, Angapradakshinam tokens can be booked starting at 10 a.m. on June 23.

The Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankara online seva and connected darshan quota tickets will be released on June 22 at 3 p.m.The annual Pavitrotsavam seva tickets will be released on June 22 at 10 a.m.

