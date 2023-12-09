AP: Land for South Coastal Railway to be allotted shortly

9 December 23

Visakhapatnam: The BJP state leaderships arranged a meeting of the district officials with union Minister of Railways Ahswini Vaishnaw during the latter’s visit to the city for Viksit Bharat programme here on Saturday.

The Minister told the Visakhapatnam District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma that once the land is allocated, the foundation stone for the South Coastal Railway Zone Headquarters would be laid within one day as the DPR had already been approved and Designs finalized and budget allotted for Rs.106 crore.

Both the District Collector and GVMC Commissioner promised to allocate 15-20 acres of land within a week to 10 days.

BJP state general secretary Kasi Viswanatha Raju thanked the Railway minister for taking the initiative to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh, particularly north Andhra.