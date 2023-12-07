Visakhapatnam gears up for operational demo of Navy at RK Beach

The Operational Demonstration is set to exhibit the extraordinary capability and versatility of Indian Naval assets, including ships, submarines, aircraft, and Special Forces

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:43 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy is primed to showcase an impressive Operational Demonstration of its warships, submarines, and aircraft on December 10, off RK Beach. Hosted by the Eastern Naval Command, this event promises a display of prowess and strategic capabilities. In consideration of safety concerns posed by Cyclone Michaung, the event has been rescheduled from December 4 to December 10. The Operational Demonstration is set to exhibit the extraordinary capability and versatility of Indian Naval assets, including ships, submarines, aircraft, and Special Forces.

Spectators in Visakhapatnam can anticipate a spectacular showcase featuring manoeuvres by ships, submarines, helicopters, various aircraft types, simulated beach assaults by Marine Commandos, Sky Diving, and a captivating band performance at RK Beach. The climax of the demonstration will be marked by a sunset ceremony and a breathtaking ship illumination at anchorage.

According to a release of the Navy here on Thursday, a multitude of ships and aircraft are scheduled to participate, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees. The final rehearsal for the Operational Demonstration is scheduled on December 8.

During the rehearsal and the final event on December 8 and 10, numerous aircraft will be flying over RK Beach.

The presence of birds in the display area poses a significant hazard to the aircraft. To ensure the seamless conduct of the display and to prioritize air safety, the Naval authorities urged the viewing public and residents to maintain a litter-free beach environment and refrain from bringing food items to the venue,and also avoid kite flying in the vicinity of RK Beach for flight safety reasons.