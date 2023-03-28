AP: Man shot dead over financial dispute in Pulivendula

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Kadapa: A man opened fire on two others killing one and injuring the other at Pulivendula in the district on Tuesday.

According to reports, Bharat Kumar Yadav had some financial dealings with a sheep trader Dileep in Pulivendula and for the past one week they were involved in a row.

It is said that Dileep owed some money to Bharat Kumar and on Tuesday afternoon, there were some more heated exchanges between the two and the latter, suddenly rushed into his house and came out with his gun and opened fire on Dileep from close range. When Dileep’s friend Maboob Basha tried to stop him, Bharat also fired at him.

Dileep was rushed to RIMS in Kadapa but he breathed his last on the way to hospital while Basha is undergoing treatment in a local hospital.