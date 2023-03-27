Darshan tokens for devotees climing Tirumala hills on foot from April 1

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said 10,000 tokens on the Alipiri route and 5,000 tokens on the Srivari Mettu route would be issued

Published Date - 06:31 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) will issue Divyadarshan tokens to devotees climbing the Tirumala hills on foot from April 1.

Informing this to media persons here on Monday, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said 10,000 tokens on the Alipiri route and 5,000 tokens on the Srivari Mettu route would be issued.

The system was in vogue before COVID during which period it was stopped. However, it is being restored now.

Also, taking into consideration the rush of devotees during summer, the number of recommendation letters for break darshan would be curtailed,and accommodation would be made available to pilgrims through face recognition in a transparent manner, he stated.