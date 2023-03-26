MLA alleges he was offered Rs 10 cr by TDP

Varaprasad, who was the only candidate to win on Jana Sena Party ticket in 2019 but has been supporting the ruling YSR Congress Party, alleged that the TDP had contacted him through his friend and even at the Assembly.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:34 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

Varaprasad, who was the only candidate to win on Jana Sena Party ticket in 2019 but has been supporting the ruling YSR Congress Party, alleged that the TDP had contacted him through his friend and even at the Assembly.

Razole: Razole MLA Rapaka Varaprasad has alleged that the Telugu Desam Party had offered him Rs 10 crore for voting for its candidate in the MLC elections under MLAs quota last week.

But he had declined the offer not because he had money but on moral grounds.

Varaprasad, who was the only candidate to win on Jana Sena Party ticket in 2019 but has been supporting the ruling YSR Congress Party, alleged that the TDP had contacted him through his friend and even at the Assembly, he was urged to vote for the TDP promising him a bright future.