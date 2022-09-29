AP not responding to Centre’s initiatives: BJP MLC Madhav

Published Date - 05:28 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

Visakhapatnam: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s member in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, PVN Madhav, on Thursday alleged that the AP government had failed to respond positively to initiatives taken by the Centre for developing the State.

Talking to the media here, he said as many as seven Central educational institutions were granted to the State, but the State government could not provide even a water supply pipeline to AIIMS. Regarding the establishment of the South Coast Railway zone with headquarters at Visakhapatnam, Madhav asked why Centre would grant funds to the tune of Rs.175 crore in the 2020-21 budget if it was not in favour of the zone. It was the State government that was to be blamed for the delay as it had failed to allot 25 acres of land for South Coast Railway, he said.

On the Polavaram project, he said it was being delayed due to the fault of the previous TDP and the present YSR Congress Party governments. “The Centre will reimburse the amount spent by the State. But they have received commissions in the project. Even today they are preparing bills manually. Why don’t they do it online?” he asked.

On the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant issue, the MLC said the Centre had opted for disinvestment as the plant was incurring losses. But steps were now being taken for the welfare of the workers there, he said.

Replying to questions, he alleged that the YSRCP and TDP were not allowing the BJP to come up in Andhra Pradesh. “But they cannot stop us from emerging as an alternative to both the parties,” he stated.