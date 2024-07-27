Woman sprinkles chilly powder to thwart a man’s burglary attempt in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 July 2024, 11:15 AM

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A woman thwarted a man’s alleged burglary attempt by throwing chilli powder into his eyes at Maruthinagar in Kaghaznagar on Friday night.

Vishwantham and his wife Eshwaramma along with their daughter Jyothi were having dinner when an unknown man entered their house around 8 pm. The couple tried to stop the person who was speaking in Hindi by asking for his credentials.

The man then grabbed their daughter Jyothi and threatened to kill her if they did not cooperate with him.

While struggling to be released from the grip of the thief, Jyothi sprinkled chilly powder that was kept on a table nearby into his eyes. She then called up local police and informed Inspector K Shankariah about the incident.

Shankaraiah immediately alerted policemen who were patrolling in the same locality, who reached the house of the woman and detained the man.

Shankaraiah said that the person was identified as Nandu from Uttar Pradesh. He stated that Nandu was mentally unsound and was roaming in the town for quite a long time. No case was registered, he added.