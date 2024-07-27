Godavari crosses second warning level at Bhadrachalam

Officials issued a second warning late night on Friday after the water level crossed 48 feet. Water level at 6 am on Saturday was 50.50 feet with a discharge of 12.86 lakh cusecs and at 9 am it came down to 51.40 feet with a discharge of 13.37 lakh cusecs.

Kothagudem: River Godavari crossed the second warning level at Bhadrachalam in the district.

At 10 am water level increased to 51.50 feet with a discharge of 13.43 lakh cusecs. The rise in water level was due to heavy inflows into the river from its upper catchment area in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Officials lifted 20 gates of Taliperu project in Cherla mandal to release 30160 cusecs of excess water into Godavari. Kinnerasani reservoir at Paloncha was also receiving inflows due to rains in its catchment.

Low lying areas in Cherla, Burgampad and Dummugudem mandals in the district have been inundated and floodwater entered into houses in several villages compelling the residents to move to relief centres.