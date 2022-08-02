AP police go in search of 2 missing girls

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:47 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Vijayawada: The case of two girls students of ninth class of Kankipadu zilla parishad high school missing in Krishna district has created a stir in the state and as many as 20 police teams are on the job to trace them.

Police suspect the hand of Gundi Jojibabu, a neighbour of one of the missing girls in Kankipadu. A welder by profession, his pregnant wife was reportedly away at her mother’s place.

It was learnt that the girls reportedly went to Vijayawada railway station on Monday afternoon and boarded the Chennai-bound Janshatabdi train along with Jojibabu.

On a complaint from the parents of the girls, police have registered a case and are investigating.