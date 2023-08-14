AP: Projects worth Rs 40 crore inaugurated at Gangavaram port

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port, the deepest and the most modern port in the country, on Monday inaugurated key strategic infrastructure projects worth Rs 40 crore at the port premises to build its existing capacity and productivity.

The projects will help the Port enhance its productivity and serve the businesses in an efficient manner, according to a release. The new facilities include warehouse of 6,000 sq meters with capacity of 35,000 MTs bringing the port’s covered storage area to 1.4 lakh sq meters, with roads and associated infrastructure of 3 km.

Two Gate complexes with integrated Weigh Bridges and Tarpaulin Covering Stations are also inaugurated on the day in addition to Fuel Handling Station, Car and Truck Tire washing facilities with integrated water capture and recycling capabilities.

