Water row: TS, AP told to file counter

AP requested for four weeks’ time, while Telangana sought two weeks to file counter affidavit. The Tribunal allowed two weeks’ time for filing rejoinder.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 May 2024, 12:02 AM

Hyderabad: After hearing both the parties, Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDTII) gave four weeks’ time for filing counter to Statements of Case (SoC) to both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Later on, both States were directed to file Draft Issues to be framed by July 8. The next hearing will be on July 15 and 16. Both the States were directed to let the Tribunal know by the next hearing about whether they were going to lead fresh evidence from experts.

Telangana is seeking higher allocation, rightful share on an equitable basis based on the basin parameters and natural justice, of Krishna water.