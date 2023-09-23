AP Skill Development scam: Chandrababu Naidu moves SC challenging HC order

By PTI Updated On - 05:30 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

New Delhi: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court order dismissing his petition for quashing the FIR against him in connection with an alleged scam in the Skill Development Corporation.

The high court had rejected his plea on Friday.

Later on Friday, a court in Vijayawada had granted custody of Naidu to the CID for two days.

Naidu was arrested on September 9 for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation when he was chief minister in 2015, which resulted in a purported loss of more than Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

While dismissing his petition for quashing of the FIR, the high court had noted that his plea was devoid of merit and said the court was not inclined to interfere at this stage when the investigation was ongoing.

The high court had observed that police have the statutory right and duty under the relevant provisions of the CrPC to investigate a cognisable offence.

It had also stressed that the power of quashing an FIR should be exercised sparingly with circumspection.

Noting that criminal proceedings ought not to be scuttled at the initial stage, the high court had said quashing an FIR should be an exception rather than the rule.

It had said an FIR is not an encyclopedia which must disclose all facts and details relating to the offence reported.

On Friday, a local court had granted custody of Naidu to the CID for two days, during which he would be interrogated on the premises of the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison about the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam in which he is an accused.

After his arrest, Naidu was remanded in judicial custody for a period of 14 days. Prior to granting police custody, the ACB court on Friday had extended his judicial remand by two days till September 24.