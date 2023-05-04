AP special wing to check harassment through social media

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

YS Jagan called for launching another drive on Disha app to create awareness among the general public through a door-to-door campaign

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday directed the Home department to take steps to check harassment through social media by creating a special wing for the purpose.

Addressing a review meeting here, he said the women police at Secretariats should follow protocol and their duties and responsibilities reviewed thoroughly to make suitable changes.

Jagan also called for launching another drive on Disha app to create awareness among the general public through a door-to-door campaign. Pamphlets detailing the advantages of Disha app should be distributed and the people should be goaded to download the app, he said.

He called for checking drug peddling and taking deterrent action against those indulging in it. “We have to think of stringent action and each Parliamentary constituency should have a Disha police station,” he said.

