AP temples attack: Actor Madhavi Latha ‘abused’ on social media, files case

By | Published: 11:52 pm

Hyderabad: Film actor Madhavi Latha filed a case with the Cybercrime police of Cyberabad Commissionerate alleging that she received abusive messages on social media here on Thursday.

The actor, who is also a BJP leader, alleged that ever since she started speaking against the vandalisation of temples in Andhra Pradesh and other issues, a section of people started abusing her and were resorting to character assassination on social media.

She lodged a case against those who allegedly sent spiteful text messages, shared objectionable images and morphed videos of her on the Internet. Madhavi Latha said that though she blocked the miscreants, they were sending obscene videos from different mobile numbers to her.

She also added that her morphed photographs were uploaded on various social media platforms following which her normal life has been disrupted for the past few days. In her complaint, Madhavi Latha also alleged that some people were deliberately uploading derogatory video content against her on YouTube.

She requested the police to take strict action against those responsible for the harassment.

Earlier in the day, she also met Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar and complained in this regard.

