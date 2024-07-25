Weekend guide: Exciting events in Hyderabad this week

From Bollywood beats and classical music to artistic workshops and comedy, here's a curated list of events in Hyderabad this weekend.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 July 2024, 03:28 PM

DJ Chetas Live:

Kick off the week with high-energy beats as DJ Chetas brings his signature Bollywood remixes and chart-topping tracks. Dance the night away to some of the best Bollywood music.

When: July 26, 8 pm

Where: Xora bar & kitchen, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Kutcheri Project:

Experience the soulful essence of Carnatic music as this event aims to reconnect audiences with the roots of Indian Classical Music. Curated by Sri Soumya Varanasi, it blends traditional Carnatic sounds with contemporary elements.

When: July 27, 4 pm

Where: The Moonshine Project, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Harini Rao Live:

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Saptaparni with a special concert by Hindustani classical vocalist Harini Rao. The event features Rao, along with Upkar Godbole and Srinivas Haridas, performing Khyal and Thumri.

When: July 27, 6.30 pm

Where: Saptaparni, Banjara Hills

Registration: Available on Book My Show

Bad Drawing:

Whether you’re a Picasso or a doodler, join the quirky party to celebrate imperfection, bond over art, and create a judgment-free zone for unleashing your inner artist.

When: July 27, 4 pm

Where: Trailing Ivy Café, Begumpet

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Mandala Art Workshop:

Tap into your creativity at the Mandala Art Workshop as you explores the history, significance, and techniques of mandala creation. Guided by an experienced facilitator, participants will create their own unique mandalas.

When: July 28, 2 pm

Where: Bagh beans coffee & art, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Nearly Nice Guy:

Laugh out loud with Saikiran as he explores the humorous side of parental expectations and personal quirks.

When: July 28, 6 pm

Where: Comedy Theatre Hyderabad, Gacbibowli

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider