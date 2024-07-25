Watch: Telangana traffic police thrash two men publicly in Chevella

A video of the incident went viral in social media after some persons who filmed the police highhandedness posted it online.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 July 2024, 05:10 PM

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, two men were publicly thrashed by a traffic police official and a constable at Chevella.

A video of the incident went viral in social media after some persons who filmed the police highhandedness posted it online. The action of the traffic police drew wide criticism and came a week after a sub inspector had slapped and beaten up a truck driver at Jeedimetla.

In the video the traffic police official is seen walking up towards three men standing on the roadside and hitting one of them. The official pulled up the man by his collar and later kicked him in full public view. A traffic constable who was present with the police official beat up another man who was along with the first person.

The Inspector was identified as Venkatesham, Inspector (Traffic) Chevella Traffic Police Station and the constable as J Srinu and another policeman as Keshav.

However, repeated efforts to contact him to get his version failed as the Inspe1205895ctor did not answer phone calls.