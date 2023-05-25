AP: Three dead and five injured after speeding car rams into truck

The incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday on the Chennai-Kolkata national highway near the Baddevolu bypass in Manubolu mandal of Nellore district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:25 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Hyderabad: Three people were killed and five others were injured in a car accident on the Chennai-Kolkata national highway in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. The incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday on the Chennai-Kolkata national highway near the Baddevolu bypass in Manubolu mandal of Nellore district.

According to the police officials, the victims are residents of Damegunta, Kodavaluru Magdal, and Nellore districts and were traveling to Chennai in a car for medical reasons. The car lost its control and hit the truck at high speed parked on the side road near the Baddevolu intersection of Manuboluy Mandal. Rama Rao, Mercy, and Sanath Teja were killed on the spot, and five others who were severely injured were taken to the nearby hospital. The police have filed a case and are investigating.