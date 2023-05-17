Andhra Pradesh: Six killed after auto crashes into speeding truck

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:07 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Guntur: Six women laborers were killed and another six were severely injured when the autorickshaw they were traveling crashed into a speeding truck in a Palnadu district. The terrible incident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday while the women, who were from the neighboring districts, were traveling to a village in the Palnadu district to take part in the chili harvesting works.

The Gurajala Sub Divisional Superintendent of Police said that the incident took place at approximately 4:42 am when an overloaded lemon truck heading towards Nalgonda district of Telangana rammed into the auto-rickshaw traveling from Nalgonda to Palnadu at Pondugala check post. The truck did not stop after the accident and drove into Telangana State.

The injured people were rushed to a hospital in Miriyalaguda, Telangana. According to the officials, they are receiving the required medical care to speed up their recovery. The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 304(A) and 337.