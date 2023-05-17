| Six From Telangana Die In Accident In Guntur Cm Kcr Announces Exgratia

K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed his shock over the death of six persons in a road accident in Damaracharla village of Guntur district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:16 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed his shock over the death of six persons in a road accident in Damaracharla village of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

He offered his condolences to the family members of the victims and announced an exgratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next kin of the deceased. The exgratia for the injured persons would be one lakh each, a communique from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The Chief Minsiter instructed Miryalaguda legislator N Bhaskar Rao to ensure that the injured get proper medical help.

