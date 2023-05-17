Six from Telangana die in accident in Guntur, CM KCR announces exgratia

K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed his shock over the death of six persons in a road accident in Damaracharla village of Guntur district
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed his shock over the death of six persons in a road accident in Damaracharla village of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.
He offered his condolences to the family members of the victims and announced an exgratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next kin of the deceased. The exgratia for the injured persons would be one lakh each, a communique from the Chief Minister’s Office said.
The Chief Minsiter instructed Miryalaguda legislator N Bhaskar Rao to ensure that the injured get proper medical help.