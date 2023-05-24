Many injured in bus accident on Tirumala ghat road

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:54 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Tirumala: An electric bus going from Tirumala to Tirupati with pilgrims turned turtle in a mishap on the ghat road on Wednesday, resulting in injuries to many.

According to reports, the bus with 45 devotees on board, hit the divider while negotiating the hair-pin bend and ran down into the valley. The special protection force (SPF) personnel who were passing that way after the duty hours, immediately came to the rescue of the pilgrims by smashing the glass window panes of the bus and pulling them out.

The bus driver, and many pilgrims escaped with minor injuries in the accident and are undergoing treatment at the Ruia hospital in Tirupati.