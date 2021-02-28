AP: TTD approves Rs 2,937 crore budget for 2021-22

The TTD board, which met under the chairmanship of Y V Subba Reddy late Saturday, approved the budget

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the affairs of richest temple at Tirumala, has approved Rs 2,937 crore budget for 2021-22.

The TTD board, which met under the chairmanship of Y V Subba Reddy late Saturday, approved the budget.

The budget for the next financial year is 10 per cent higher than the revised estimates for 2020-21.

The temple body estimated the income from hundi and other capital receipts in 2020-21 at Rs.1,131 crore, against Rs 731 during the current year. It also expects Rs 100 as monetization fund for unviable properties and vacant cottages under cottage donations scheme.

The interest receipts are estimated at Rs 533 crore while earning from prasadams expected to be Rs 375 crore. The receipts from darshanam are estimated at Rs 210 crore and from Kalyanatakka at Rs 131 crore.

The board also decided to construct either Srivari temple or Bhajana Mandiram or Amenities Complex in Ayodhya, if the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Nirman Trust comes forward to allot land to TTD.

TTD also announced that Bhumi pujas will be performed soon for construction of Srivari temples at Mumbai and Jammu. It had also given nod to declare cow as national animal and will recommend the same to the Centre.

Following the medical advice, it decided to provide Covid vaccination to all TTD employees.

The board decided to resume arjitha sevas in Tirumala temple from April 14. TTD will allow devotees physical presence for advance booked arjita sevas. Devotees with arjita Seva tickets should observe all Covid guidelines and also procure Covid test three days ahead of their Tirumala visit.

The TTD board approved a proposal of Sri Padmavati temple of Tiruchanoor to launch Tulabhara seva on the lines of Srivari Temple, Tirumala.

It also decided to frame certain guidelines for taking over temples by TTD. It will provide financial assistance to taken over temples from Srivani Trust. The board has also taken a decision to frame uniform guidelines for leasing and construction of TTD Kalyana Mandapams. An integrated system will be formulated to reduce losses in operating Kalyana Mandapams.

The board endorsed a proposal to name all the six Veda Pathashalas run by TTD henceforth as Sri Venkateswara Veda Vijnana Peetham and hike the remuneration of Vedic teachers at all Pathashalas from existing Rs 22,000 to Rs 35,150.

It also approved proposals for increasing the capacity storage of ghee used in the preparation of TTD Prasadam and Anna Prasadam from 82.4 tonnes to 180.4 metric tonnes thereby enhancing the storage period from 6-14 days.

