AP: YS Jagan’s bus tour to begin from Idupulupaya on Mar 27

During the bus tour, he will campaign for the forthcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections scheduled in the southern state on May 13.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 March 2024, 01:55 PM

Amaravati: YSRCP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will commence his 21-day election campaign bus tour ‘Memanta Siddham’ (We are all Ready) on March 27 from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district.

After commencing the campaign from Idupulupaya, the inaugural day will also feature a public meeting at Proddaturu.

“On the second day, the bus will journey to Nandyala Parliament constituency. There will be engagements with various communities during the day, followed by a massive gathering and public meeting in the evening,” said a press release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Tuesday.

The third day of the ‘Memanta Siddham’ bus tour will visit the Kurnool Parliamentary constituency where he will interact with people from different communities, followed by a public meeting in the evening.

As part of the interactions, suggestions would be received from people to further improve the performance of the YSRCP government.

According to a YSRCP leader, Reddy will spend time with people and stay overnight in those places where he would be touring.

The tour will touch all the Parliamentary constituencies in the state on a district-wise basis, except those districts which recently hosted the massive Siddham (ready) election campaign meetings.