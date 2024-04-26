| Congress Rebels Likely To Cause Headache To The Party Nominee In Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 06:21 PM

Khammam: Congress rebel candidates were likely to cause headache to the party’s official nominee Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy in Khammam Lok Sabha polls.

The party’s former MLC Potla Nageswara Rao, who was in the race for Khammam ticket and TPCC campaign committee State coordinator Maddisetti Ajay Babu alias Yerrappa were in the fray as independents.

Speaking to the media here on Friday Ajay Babu said he was in the election fray as a rebel candidate and appealed to the voters to support him in the elections as an individual without considering the party. He wanted the public to give a chance to a BC candidate by electing him.

e asked the voters in the constituency to defeat Congress, BJP and BRS candidates. It was outrageous that all major political parties fielded candidates with money, muscle and caste power instead of fielding candidates from SC/ST/BC and minority communities who worked for the parties, he said.

Ajay Babu sought to know the rationale behind the selection of a newbie Raghuram Reddy as the Congress Lok Sabha candidate denying the ticket to senior leaders like Mallu Nandini, Rayala Nageswara Rao and others. In Kothagudem, the followers of ex-MLC Nageswara Rao held a meeting under the aegis of TPCC member JB Showry.

All the party activists who participated in the meeting rued that despite being in the ruling party they were forced to play the role of opposition. Showry and others said that a plan of action would be announced soon and passed a unanimous resolution that they would all be bound by the decision taken by former MLC Nageswara Rao.

The Congress cadres and leaders who fought against the previous BRS regime in the past lacked recognition in their own party, they lamented. On the other hand the followers of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka’s wife Mallu Nandini have been expressing their dissent against the Congress leadership for denying ticket to Nandini.

They were sharing messages on Congress and other social media groups. It might be noted that, in addition to ex-MLC Nageswara Rao and Ajay Babu, the party leaders Rayala Nageswara Rao and Naga Seetharamulu also filed nominations as Congress candidates.