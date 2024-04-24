| People Will Achieve Nothing If Bjp Is Voted To Power Chennur Mla

He along with Congress party's candidate for Peddapalli Parliament segment G Vamshi addressed press persons here on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 08:02 PM

Gaddam Vivekanand

Mancherial: Chennur MLA Dr G Vivek said the people of the country would achieve nothing even if the BJP was voted to power in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Vivek stated that the BJP duped the public by promising to create 2 crore employment opportunities per annum at the time of polls in 2019.

He opined that common people would get nothing if the saffron party comes to power again. He sought electors to teach a lesson to the party for cheating the electors by making false promises.

The MLA said weaker sections were supporting Vamshi. Stating that he was striving to address the drinking water crisis, he said he would take steps to establish a leather park in Mandamarri, besides creating skill development centres in Mandamarri and Chennur towns soon.