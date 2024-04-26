Police conduct special drive against narcotic substance in Adilabad

The police used dog squads to identify narcotic substances. They also checked vehicles and TSRTC buses to prevent smuggling of liquor, unaccounted cash and ganja.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 07:25 PM

Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam takes part in searches conducted as part of a special drive held in Adilabad on Friday

Adilabad: Police took up a special drive against smuggling of narcotic substances, unaccounted cash and liquor in the light of ensuing Lok Sabha polls in several parts of the town here on Friday.

Led by SP Gaush Alam, Special teams comprising local policemen and sleuths of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted checks at Adilabad railway station and surroundings of Thakur Hotel. The police used dog squads to identify narcotic substances. They also checked vehicles and TSRTC buses to prevent smuggling of liquor, unaccounted cash and ganja.

Alam said that the drive was aimed at curbing smuggling of liquor, ganja and money that could influence electors in coming Lok Sabha elections. He told cops to keep a watch on vehicles coming from Maharashtra to Telangana by staying alert round the clock. He asked them to compulsorily videograph checking of vehicles.

Adilabad DSP L Jeevan Reddy, Adilabad II town Inspector A Ashok and staffers were present.