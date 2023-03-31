AP: YSRCP questions BJP on change in stand regarding Kurnool as judicial capital

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy wondered why the BJP was now demanding that everything should be created only in Amaravati

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:46 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Amaravati: YSR Congress Party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday questioned the BJP as to why it has gone back on its demand that Kurnool should be made as the judicial capital.

Talking to media persons here, he wondered why the BJP was now demanding that everything should be created only in Amaravati.

“Political parties should not fall into Chandrababu’s trap. We are being attacked from all sides but we are not bothered. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy believes that development is possible only through decentralisation. Chandrababu should explain why he is opposing decentralisation and it is a pity Communists are supporting the capitalists here. Amaravati is a thousands of crore rupees land scam. It is proved that the Amaravati movement is fake and the Government has already assured that development of Amaravati will not be stopped,” he stated.