Aparna Constructions and Estates launches its first mall in Hyderabad

The mall, Aparna Neo Mall and Aparna Cinemas, is set to open on May 31.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 May 2024, 04:51 PM

Hyderabad: Aparna Constructions and Estates Private Limited has announced its foray into the retail-commercial and entertainment segments with the launch of Aparna Neo Mall and Aparna Cinemas in Hyderabad on Monday.

Located in the Nallagandla region, Aparna Neo is spread across 3.67 acres with an expanse of 3.5 Lakh square feet and is the only mall within the 8 km radius. Aparna Constructions has made a strategic investment of Rs 252 crore in Aparna Neo and an additional investment of Rs 32 crore in Aparna Cinemas.

“Hyderabad is poised to emerge as the 4th fastest growing city. This rapid urbanization is fuelling growing demand across the residential, commercial, and retail real estate categories,” said Rakesh Reddy, Director, Aparna Constructions and Estates.

The mall which is set to open on May 31 boasts an array of over 80 stores, offering a wide range of luxury cosmetics, high-end apparel, travel necessities, technology, dining, and premium quality entertainment options.

Furthermore, Aparna Cinema features state-of-the-art facilities, including the latest Dolby sound systems and 4K projection screens, the 1200-plus seater cinema ensures an unparalleled audio-visual experience providing people with a top-tier cinematic experience.

“We also have plans for 4 new malls, each featuring Aparna Cinemas as the entertainment unit across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, by 2027,” added Rakesh.