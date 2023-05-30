Aparna Nayr’s new song with Badshah from her debut film ‘Bloody Daddy’ wins hearts

In the video, Aparna is seen donning a bridal lehnga and matching the vibe of Badshah and grooving with him. The song and the hook step are definitely going to be on the loop

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: Rising star Aparna Nayr has recently made a remarkable entry into the film industry with ‘Bloody Daddy’, which is all set to release on June 9. The icing on the cake for this budding star is her collaboration with the sensational rapper Badshah from her debut film which has taken the internet by storm.

The song, featuring Aparna’s graceful dance moves and Badshah’s signature rap style, has struck a chord with fans across the globe. The catchy beats make this collaboration an instant hit. As soon as the song was released, the internet exploded with praise for this new song. Aparna’s effortless charm, paired with Badshah’s infectious energy, has struck a chord with fans of all ages, contributing to the song’s phenomenal success.

Check out:

‘Bloody Daddy’ has already generated significant buzz in the film industry because of its compelling storyline and star-studded cast. Directed by the renowned filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar the movie revolves around a gripping tale of crime, family dynamics, and redemption. ‘Bloody Daddy’ has a stellar cast including the likes of Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Rajeev Khandelwal, Diana Penty, and Ankur Bhatia.

However, Aparna’s recent social media post has raised eyebrows and triggered curiosity among her fanbase. In the video, the actor playfully captures her vanity van, showcasing the prominently displayed word ‘Dulhan’ in elegant calligraphy. The short clip left fans wondering about the possible connection between the word and the film ‘Bloody Daddy’ and sparked speculation among her followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aparna Nayr (@aparnanayr)

