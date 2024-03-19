Badshah’s ‘Ek Tha Raja’ features collabs with Nikhita Gandhi, Raftaar, Divine

The album features 16 tracks and collaborations with different artistes like Karan Aujla, Nikhita Gandhi, MC Stan, Raftaar, Divine and others.

By IANS Updated On - 19 March 2024, 10:01 AM

Mumbai: Rapper Badshah, who is known for ‘Kar Gayi Chull’, ‘Jugnu’, ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’ and others, has released his third studio album ‘Ek Tha Raja’.

The album features 16 tracks and collaborations with different artistes like Karan Aujla, Nikhita Gandhi, MC Stan, Raftaar, Divine and others.

Talking about the album, Badshah shared, “This album represents a culmination of years of passion, dedication, and artistic exploration. Each track is a testament to the power of collaboration and community building and the boundless potential of music to transcend boundaries.”

The album was launched at an event hosted by audio streaming platform Spotify. This release follows the immense success of Badshah’s 2023 EP ‘3:00 AM Sessions’ and his 2018 album ‘O.N.E. Original Never Ends’. This album has been released under the label of Universal Music India.

Meanwhile, Badshah will be seen touring arena shows across the US, Singapore and Canada through the summer.