Apollo Hospitals bags ‘Best Medical Tourism Facility Award’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:32 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

The Ministry of Tourism has conferred Apollo Health City, Hyderabad with the ‘Best Medical Tourism Facility Award’ for the year 2018-19.

Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar presented the award at function in New Delhi which was also attended by G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Shripad Naik, union Minister of State for Tourism.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “Apollo Hospitals welcomes patients from across the world, who come to experience world-class healthcare at a fraction of the cost when compared to the West”. The award is an incredible accomplishment by Apollo Health City team for their efforts and commitment, Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said.