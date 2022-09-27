Apollo Hospitals felicitates cop for saving life of woman at Gymkhana grounds

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:56 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

In the stampede, at Gymkhana Grounds, Ranjitha was almost crushed and Naveena rushed to her aid administered CPR till she gained consciousness. Ranjitha was then sent to a hospital for treatment.

Hyderabad: The woman police constable Dawa Naveena, who saved a precious life by giving Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to an unconscious woman Ranjitha during last week’s stampede at Gymkhana grounds, was felicitated by Apollo Hospitals.

Dawa Naveena said “Ranjitha was lying unconscious. I did CPR and after five or ten minutes she became conscious and later we shifted her to hospital”

Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group appreciated Naveena. Y Subramanyam, Regional CEO, Apollo Hospitals, Dr Ravindra Babu, Director Medical Services and Tejaswi Rao, COO, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, were present.