Apollo Hospitals CEO Subramanyam Yadavalli launches book ‘The Resilient Path,’ narrating his journey

The book, priced at Rs 395 and published by Stardom Books, is available in paperback edition in all leading retail bookstores and online on Amazon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 August 2024, 06:42 PM

Book Launch

Hyderabad: A book ‘The Resilient Path: Transforming Uncertainty into Strength’ authored by CEO of Apollo Hospitals Subramanyam Yadavalli, which narrates his journey from a ward boy in a diagnostics centre to CEO, was launched by Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group at a well attended book launch event in Hyderabad.

Dr Sangita Reddy on the occasion said “Your 33 years at Apollo Hospitals has been outstanding. The book offers unique perspectives on mindful living, embracing change, and thriving in a fast-paced world. It encourages us to find balance and inner harmony amidst the chaos of our external environment.”

Speaking on the occasion, Subramanyam Yadavalli said “In this book I wrote what life taught me, the book is a culmination of my personal and professional experiences, the lessons learnt, challenges overcome. It portrays the power of resilience, adaptability and the timeless wisdom that has guided me throughout my journey from a ward boy to a CEO,” he said.

