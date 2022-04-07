Apollo Hospitals releases report on prevalence of Non-Communicable Diseases

Hyderabad: The national prevalence of diabetes in the country is close to 7 per cent while that of hypertension is about 8 per cent, a ‘Health of the Nation-2022’ report on prevalence and distribution of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), released by Apollo Hospitals on the occasion of World Health Day here on Thursday, said.

The prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is 2 per cent, the report which is based on 16 million anonymous responses to the Covid-19 Risk Assessment Scanner taken up by Apollo Hospitals, said.

“Considering our population of 1.2 billion, these are huge numbers that will increase the burden of disease and impact productivity and economic growth. We must address the NCD challenge through promotion of healthy lifestyles, early diagnosis and its management,” it said.

Key findings of the report indicate increase in prevalence of diabetes in the southern and eastern parts of the country. In hypertension, the study showed a national prevalence of high blood pressure at over 8.18 per cent with a higher incidence in northern and eastern parts.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “Post Covid, it is imperative to bring the focus back on the pandemic of NCDs, a focus that faced a disruption impacting diagnosis and treatment for millions of patients”.

Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “The study has given us vital insights that will help us allocate resources in an optimal manner and develop the right strategy to tackle the NCD pandemic.”

