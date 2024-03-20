Hyderabad: Brahmostavam of Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Apollo Hospitals underway

The Brahmostvam festivities will be held till Sunday, March 24, 2024, with spiritual rituals like Kalyanam, Lakshmi Narayana Pooja, Kumkumarchana, 108 Kalasha Abhishekam among others being performed.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 March 2024, 09:38 PM

Hyderabad: The annual Brahmostavam of Amodagiri Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, is being celebrated with divine splendor and spiritual devotion, infused with grandeur and fervor that uplifts the souls of the devotees.

The conclusion will be marked by Maha Kumbhaprokshana on Sunday. An enlightening discourse from Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami, will be rendered from 6 pm on Saturday, March 23, followed by a dance performance by Parampara Foundation.