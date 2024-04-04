Youth cancer, mental health rise: Apollo’s 2024 Survey

Compared to USA and Europe, cancers in India are making their presence felt among the younger generation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 April 2024, 11:30 PM

Hyderabad: Cancers getting diagnosed at a younger age, a sharp rise in mental health disorders in the 18 and 40 year age group, expanding waistlines with more people getting diagnosed with obesity, and more number of patients hovering in the pre-hypertension zone, were observations in the Health of the Nation 2024 survey conducted among patients of Apollo Hospitals.

While the median age of breast cancer in US and UK is 63 years, in India, it is 52 years, meaning women were getting diagnosed with breast cancer 11 years younger. From 5,000 persons who were screened for quality of sleep, one in 4 persons were at a high risk for obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA).

From amongst 11,000 persons who were surveyed to assess their stress levels, almost 80 percent of young adults (18-30 years) and seniors (>;65 years) reported significant stress levels.