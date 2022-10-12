Apollo launches indigenously developed patient monitoring system

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:31 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals on Wednesday announced the launch of its indigenously developed automated, rapid-response patient monitoring system, designed to monitor and proactively alert caregivers if it anticipates an unexpected deterioration in patient’s health.

The monitoring system is expected to improve timely intervention thus ensuring significant improvement in patient’s condition management and health outcome, a press release said.

Apollo’s technology enabler HealthNet Global has developed this custom designed state-of-the-art remote and continuous monitoring platform integrated with advanced medical devices and wearables that transmit patient health data and provides easy access to the care providers at 3 different levels to ensure no critical event is missed and patient safety is ensured.

The platform access enables nurses and doctors to monitor patient health from nurse stations, their mobiles and also from a regional command centre. Its AI enabled early warning score and alert system helps timely intervention of clinicians thus providing enhanced care to patients.

The monitoring system platform has been trained on Apollo’s vast and comprehensive remote-health program and has been on field trials across Hyderabad and Chennai. Within 2 months of trial, both centers have seen the system to provide efficiency in nursing care and reduction in unexpected complications.

The system is a combination of hardware, advanced software directly integrated into the patient’s monitoring systems coupled with highly trained healthcare experts working in tandem to provide the most sophisticated monitoring system, backed up by rapid clinical response, in the country. Apollo is now expanding this system across its network of hospitals and will invest over 12 million USD in the next three-years