Apollo University signs MoU with University of Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:48 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: The Apollo University, Chittoor, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of Hyderabad (UoH) for taking up collaborative research in healthcare and technology.

The MoU was signed by UoH registrar, Dr. Devesh Nigam and, Apollo University registrar, Dr. M Potha Raju in the presences of UoH Vice Chancellor, Prof. BJ Rao.

The objective of the collaboration is to support quality training programmes in technological and healthcare research, and promote inter-institutional cooperation.

The agreement explores the exchange of knowledge and collaboration in technology, medicine, data science, machine learning, and speedy diagnosis.