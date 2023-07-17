Apple iPhone 15 may come in pink colour

The leaker also posted an image which includes a Foxconn security badge, with the photo covered by a thumb, to show that the source works for Apple's assembly partner.

By IANS Published Date - 03:15 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

San Francisco: Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 smartphone will reportedly be available in pink colour.

The information was shared by the leaker ShrimpApplePro who claimed that the iPhone 15 will come in green, light yellow and pink colours, reports

AppleInsider.

The leaker also posted an image which includes a Foxconn security badge, with the photo covered by a thumb, to show that the source works for Apple’s assembly partner.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the iPhone 15 Pro smartphone will be available in a dark blue colour with a grey tone.

The blue colour is expected to come with a new titanium material and will have a brushed finish instead of the stainless steel that Apple has had in the past.

Moreover, the company is expected to introduce a dark red colour for the iPhone 15 Pro and a green colour for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

The company has not yet officially announced the release date of the iPhone 15 series, but it is expected to launch in September this year.