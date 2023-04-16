Apple to discontinue selected iPhones after iPhone 15 launch

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:20 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Hyderabad: As it is predicted, Apple will soon launch its new series iPhone 15 in September. It is known that the iPhone will discontinue its old series after the launch of the new series. Apple will rarely keep any iPhone series for more than three years. Now there is speculation that Apple may drop the iPhone 12, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone Pro Max, and iPhone 13 Mini after the iPhone 15 launch.

However, Apple will discontinue the iPhone Pro model after its new launch. So the sale of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be dropped this year. According to the source, Apple may stop producing the iPhone 13 mini. After selling the iPhone 12 mini for two years, Apple discontinued it.

Apple is predicted to launch four models under the iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15 variant, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The four devices might run on iOS 17.