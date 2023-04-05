Apple to open its first retail store in India: Why is that important?

Stepping up its retail game in the country, Apple is all set to launch its first-ever retail store in India. Although the launch date is not confirmed yet, it will be located in Mumbai at the Jio World Drive Mall.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:22 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Indians’ craze when it comes to iPhone and other Apple products is well known and that can be termed the reason for the company’s increasing sales in the country. Stepping up its retail game here, Apple is all set to launch its first-ever retail store in India.

The tech giant shared a picture of its store on Wednesday. Although the launch date is not confirmed yet, according to the company’s website, it will be located in Mumbai at the Jio World Drive Mall. Apple is also hinting at a second retail store in Delhi.

Now why is this store making headlines and what does it mean to Apple users here? Firstly, this store was highly anticipated for quite some time. Secondly, it not only marks the company’s interest in the country’s growing market for smartphones but also guarantees better services for Apple users.

The Apple Retail Stores are counted as world-class commercial spaces that house the entire line-up of Apple products right from an iPod to a Mac. These stores are managed directly by the company without any third-party interference and are known for Genius Bar – their in-house experts who give valuable advice while purchasing an Apple product.

Here, you can place an order online and pick it up at the store and also trade in Apple devices. In addition to that, their website mentions a special scheme to support small business owners in the country.

These stores are built not just to sell products but to also host Apple events. And the highlight is their large interactive video wall.

The store in Mumbai is expected to have a logo that is inspired by the classic kaali peeli. “Hello Mumbai. We are getting ready to welcome you aboard our first store in India. And raring to see where your creativity takes you at Apple BKC,” read the company’s website. Celebrating their first store launch here in India, the Apple team also created a special playlist inspired by the country and Mumbai that will be available on Apple Music.